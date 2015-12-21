Employment

Working with SNAICC

Are you passionate, experienced, skilled and committed to working with and supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children, families and communities?

Do you believe in creating a more socially-just society and promoting their rights, needs and aspirations?

Do you want to work with an organisation that is proudly Aboriginal-community-controlled, representing the interests of Aboriginal and Torres Strait children and families?

Do you have experience and relevant qualifications working in areas such as policy, training, resource development, communications and community engagement within this sector?

About us

SNAICC – National Voice for our Children is the national non-government peak body in Australia that represents the interests of Aboriginal and Torres Strait children and families.

SNAICC has been supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and their families since 1981, which has resulted in many key milestones and achievements – both in policy developments at state, territory and federal levels, and also in developing innovative and useful resources for the sector.

SNAICC is a diverse team, gathering people from a variety of backgrounds with a range of skills and experiences, all of whom work together in co-operation and mutual respect.

Our shared mission is:

“To provide a strong voice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and families through a national body which represents Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children’s services and promotes the rights, needs and aspirations of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and families.”

Our staff

We offer our staff an excellent wellbeing program, opportunities to participate in cultural events and activities, and professional development opportunities.

Staff are offered professional and personal development through ongoing on-the-job training, internal and external training opportunities, and whole-of-agency staff in-service days designed to build morale and knowledge.

Benefits of working with us

We offer a range of benefits when working with us, including:

Salary Packaging ($15,900 tax free salary component and an additional component of up to $2,650 taxfree to be spent on meals entertainment / accommodation & venue hire – subject to Government regulations)

Leave loading

Cultural leave provisions, and

Flexible work arrangements

Career opportunities with SNAICC

We’re always looking for committed and dedicated people to join our workforce so check out our positions vacant.

SNAICC strongly encourages Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to apply for positions at SNAICC. SNAICC provides access to formal training and professional development.

SNAICC is always looking for volunteers, students and interns to undertake work in a range of areas. You can help make a difference by assisting us with policy and research, training and resource development, campaigns, communications, Aboriginal Children’s Day, and much more.

Current positions

Senior Workforce Development Adviser, NSW Aboriginal and

Torres Strait Islander Early Years Support Entity

Full time position

Location: Based in Illawarra Region, NSW

Salary range: $110 000-$125 000 plus superannuation

This is a role that supports capacity building of NSW Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander early years services through a newly established Early Years Support Entity.

The Early Years Support Entity will assist the development of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander early years services in key areas including workforce development; program and policy support; advocacy support; and networking and service integration. The Entity will be auspiced by SNAICC, with its own Advisory Board providing strategic decision-making, comprised of NSW Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander early years service leaders.

We are seeking someone who will provide exceptional workforce development expertise to help build the workforce capacity of early years service providers in partnership with the Intermediary’s service leaders and project partners.

The senior workforce development adviser role seeks to assist community-controlled early years service providers to improve staff recruitment and retention as well as provide ongoing training and professional development to improve staff skills, qualifications and capacity. The role also seeks to inform policy and practice reform strategies to better support a thriving Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander early years workforce

The role will be suitable for an experienced advisor familiar with co-developing initiatives with community, with skills in areas including human resource management, strategy, early childhood education and care and training coordination.

Specific knowledge and expertise related to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander early childhood development is highly desirable.

Note: travel to NSW Aboriginal early learning service sites is required as part of the role.

This position is identified for Aboriginal people and exemption is claimed under Section 14(d) of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977.

See position description for more details

Applications close: 5 August at 5pm AEST

Please email applications to recruitment@snaicc.org.au

For specific questions about the role please contact: Jo Goulding, Director SNAICC NSW, Intermediary Early Years Support Entity – joanne.goulding@snaicc.org.au 0431 543 089

SNAICC Manager, Early Childhood Policy

Full-time position

Location: Based in Collingwood, Melbourne

Salary range: $110,000 – $120,000 per annum plus super and salary packaging

SNAICC is seeking an experienced policy manager for a national leadership role focused on ensuring children thrive in their early years. The manager will lead and manage SNAICC policy development processes and projects with a focus on early childhood care and development.

This opportunity is ideal for an exceptional individual with demonstrated experience in policy leadership, and a strong commitment to the rights, needs and aspirations of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and families.

The position provides high quality, evidence-informed policy analysis of issues relating to SNAICC’s objectives and the rights and needs of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families and children,

The manager will support the SNAICC CEO and SNAICC Council members to engage in high-level and strategic policy engagement and reform processes.

The role will include leading, writing and editing policy and research reports, plans and strategies, government submissions and internal and external briefings.

The manager will establish and maintain ongoing relationships with key partners, stakeholders and SNAICC member services, including relevant government agencies, the community-controlled early childhood sectors, and other non-government stakeholders.

SNAICC strongly encourages Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to apply

See position description for more details.

Applications close: 5pm AEST on Tuesday 17 August 2021.

Initial enquiries and applications to recruitment@snaicc.org.au

SNAICC Senior Policy and Research Officer

Full time

Location: Based in Collingwood, Melbourne

Salary range: $92,000 – $98,000 per annum plus super and salary packaging

SNAICC is seeking an experienced and tertiary qualified Senior Policy and Research Officer. The officer will provide high-level evidence-informed policy analysis of issues relating to SNAICC’s objectives and the rights and needs of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families and children with a particular focus on supporting early childhood.

The position will contribute to the development and implementation of the Early Childhood Care and Development Sector Strengthening Plan, linked to the new National Agreement on Closing the Gap.

The officer will work alongside and support SNAICC’s national Board and Council of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander leaders to achieve SNAICC’s vision of “an Australian society in which the rights of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children, young people and families are protected, our communities are empowered to determine their own futures, and our cultural identity is valued.”

This challenging role includes:

researching and drafting papers, briefings, submissions and resources

project management of significant national policy and research projects

liaison with governments and advocacy for policy change

consultation with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander leaders, service sectors and community representatives

This opportunity is ideal for exceptional individuals with demonstrated experience in policy and research, an in depth understanding of issues impacting upon Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and families, and strong commitment to their rights, needs and aspirations.

SNAICC strongly encourages Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to apply

See the position description for more details.

Initial enquiries and applications to recruitment@snaicc.org.au

Applications close: 5pm AEST on Tuesday 17 August 2021.

SNAICC Operations Manager

Full-time

Location: Based in Collingwood, Melbourne

Salary range: $115,000 – $130,000 per annum plus super and salary packaging

SNAICC is seeking an experienced Operations Manager to support improved operational processes and practice across the organisation in alignment with organisational growth and development. This is a critical senior management role supporting the success and impact of the national peak body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children.

The operations manager will lead the development and implementation of SNAICC’s operational plans and processes to implement our strategic plan. Key functions include ensuring effective internal communications, workflow and collaboration across the team, and quality and timely contract management, reporting and donor management.

Reporting to the CEO, the role oversees core functional areas of SNAICC’s business across human resources, membership services, communication and events.

The role is suitable for a high-performing and organised leader with experience in operations management and a strong commitment to supporting and enabling the rights and aspirations of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

SNAICC strongly encourages Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to apply

See the position description for more information

Initial enquiries and applications to recruitment@snaicc.org.au

Applications close 5pm AEST on Tuesday 17 August 2021.